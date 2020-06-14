Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Delhi CM Urges Doctors to Register with Govt to Offer Free Healthcare Advice over Phone

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 05:31 AM IST
India News | Delhi CM Urges Doctors to Register with Govt to Offer Free Healthcare Advice over Phone

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to all doctors to volunteer for Delhi Government's free telemedicine helpline and help people with medical advice and guidance amid COVID-19.

He urged them to register with the government by giving a missed call on 08047192219.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

Taking to Twitter CM Kejriwal wrote, "I appeal to all doctors to volunteer for Delhi government's Corona Telemedicine Helpline. Give a missed call now to 08047192219 to register. The people of Delhi need your support in this difficult hour. #DelhiFightsCorona."

In a video message, CM Kejriwal stated, never in the history of mankind has such a great calamity occurred.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

"It is a big problem and we together have to fight against it. Till now we have seen governments are working in this direction. On the other hand, citizens, society and organisations are also together fighting against COVID-19. At this time, a lot of doctors are also giving guidance to the people via phone. If you are a doctor and voluntarily want to help people free of cost, kindly give a missed call of 08047192219," he added.

A total of 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 38,958, said Delhi health department in a bulletin. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

