New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday visited Shehnai Banquet Hall which has been converted into a 100-bed emergency COVID-19 care centre near LNJP Hospital Annexe.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other officials accompanied the Chief Minister at the facility, which has been attached to LNJP hospital.

Delhi on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 new COVID-19 cases. According to the Delhi Health Department Bulletin, the national capital has reported a total of 66,602 cases of which active cases stand at 24,988. At least 2,301 people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

