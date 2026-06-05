New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday warned of strict action against officials found responsible for fire safety lapses, unauthorised construction and other violations that endanger human lives, following the deadly fire incident in Malviya Nagar earlier this week.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister stated that laws have been strictly enforced to address this, with provisions for a maximum prison term of two years and heavy fines for guilty officials.

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Furthermore, the Chief Minister emphasised the effective implementation of laws requiring the recovery of losses incurred by the government from the salaries, pensions, or properties of officials found guilty. Even stricter decisions regarding this matter were taken during a high-level meeting held today.

The remarks came in the wake of the devastating fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident claimed at least 21 lives, including 17 foreign nationals, and left several others injured.

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During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.

According to sources, the windows and glass panels of the building had been completely sealed, leaving no outlet for smoke to escape. Investigators also found that the entrance to the basement was locked from the inside. Rescue teams reportedly took nearly 10 minutes to gain access to the basement, from where six to seven people were rescued.

Meanwhile, a total of 15 injured patients are undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Saket, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

The hospital said that 13 of the admitted The Wednesday the remarks Acame ass the the

patients are foreign nationals. Six patients remain on ventilator support.

"All ventilated patients are stable and showing signs of improvement," the statement said.

It added that nine other patients are receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and hospital wards. The overall condition of all admitted patients remains stable, according to the hospital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)