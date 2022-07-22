New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Delhi Congress staged a protest for the second consecutive day Friday against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi and summoning her again in connection with the National Herald case.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said several protesting Congress leaders and workers were detained and stopped by the Delhi Police.

Party leaders and workers gathered near Aggarwal Dharamshala at Chhatarpur, holding banners and raising slogans against the Central government.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar has accused the government of "misusing" Central agencies to "harass" Congress leaders.

"The government has been using various agencies to harass and scare Congress leaders and workers, but we will not fear such tactics and bravely face any probe to expose the lies of the Centre. They (Centre) have hatched a conspiracy to torment the top leadership of the Congress party through the ED and CBI," he alleged.

Kumar alleged, "The Central government's autocratic rule has been trying to crush the voices of dissent, but Congress leaders will not be cowed down by the high-handed actions of the ED. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been harassed and this is a violation of all the Constitutional and democratic norms."

He further stated that Congress leaders have been fighting for the "truth", and to "protect the interest of the people".

"The current government has changed the meaning of democracy to suit its vested interest. Free speech has been banned and those who speak against the Prime Minister and his government are harassed and arrested," he alleged.

More than 70 Congress MPs were detained after they staged a protest on Thursday. The party had also alleged that the media was barred from entering the Indian National Congress headquarters during their protest.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, was interrogated by the ED on Thursday for two hours. She has been summoned again by the Central agency for questioning on July 26 in connection with a money laundering probed linked to the National Herald newspaper case.

Similar protests were held when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was quizzed by the ED in connection with the case last month.

