New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Delhi Congress on Tuesday launched 'Aazadi Ki Gaurav Yatra', to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence, by hoisting the national flag in Chandni Chowk here on Tuesday, a statement said.

The yatra that was organised by the Chandni Chowk District Congress Committee and the Tilak Nagar District Congress Committee, covered Gaon Wala Chowk, Raghubir Nagar and Hari Nagar Ghanta Ghar, the statement said.

The rally is being held in all the 14 districts of Delhi until August 15.

Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik hoisted the national flag at Town Hall in Chandni Chowk to commence the rally. A large number of Congress workers and leaders participated in the rally, carrying national flags in their hands.

Other leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, former MLA Anil Bharadwaj, Delhi Congress vice-president Mudit Agarwal, and members of Mahila Congress and NSUI also participated in the rally.

Addressing the party workers, Gohil said that the yatra will ensure close interaction with the common man and "remind them of their responsibility to maintain communal harmony".

"Aazadi Ki Gaurav Yatra will remind the people of the country about the struggles and sacrifices made by the Congress leaders and workers to get India's Independence from the British rule. Strong foundation and infrastructure was created by visionary Congress leaders over the years, as the core principals of their governance was the progress and development of the country," Wasnik said.

Lashing out at the BJP, Wasnik alleged that the BJP government has been "selling off" great public institutions that was "created by successive Congress governments".

"The BJP government has been pushing the development of the country backward by several years with wasteful expenditure. People are fed up with price rise, unemployment and loss of businesses and livelihoods," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

