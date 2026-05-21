India News | Delhi: Congress Leaders Pay Tribute at Vir Bhumi on 35th Death Anniversary of Former PM Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Several Congress leaders on Thursday paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 35th death anniversary at his memorial Vir Bhumi in the national capital.

Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram and Mukul Wasnik, among other party members, paid tribute to the former PM.

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Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)