New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Delhi Police sub-inspector, who was arrested for allegedly molesting women and a minor in Dwarka, has been dismissed from the service on Monday, police said.

"SI Puneet Grewal involved in molestation of women dismissed from the service," Police said.

Four separate cases have been lodged against him including the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"Dwarka South Police Station was receiving complaints against an unknown person in the area for molesting women following which multiple FIRs were registered and later he was identified as the Sub-Inspector. Several CCTV cameras were checked to reach the accused. According to the preliminary investigation, police are suspecting Grewal as a serial molester," Delhi Police had said.

According to police, the incident came to light after a woman took to social media on October 17 and posted a video message alleging molestation. Grewal is currently working with the traffic unit.

Meanwhile, Vijay, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Lodhi Colony police station, was also suspended in connection with the death of a man during interrogation in the police station about a case related to a stolen car.

"ASI Vijay of PS Lodhi Colony suspended in the PS Lodhi Colony incident. Departmental action has been initiated," Delhi Police said. (ANI)

