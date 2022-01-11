New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A 56-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector who was bitten allegedly by a stray dog has been sent to district lines after a video of him beating the dog with a stick surfaced on social media platforms, police said on Tuesday.

In the video, the policeman in a uniform was reportedly seen beating up the dog with his stick as it lay on a roadside corner, they said.

According to the police, incident took place on Januray 10 when ASI Ravider, posted in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad Police Station, was deployed for motorcycle patrolling in the area.

During his patrol a stray dog attacked him and bit him on his leg and in self-defence he hit the dog with his stick "unintentionally",” they said.

ASI Ravinder was treated in an emergency in JPC hospital, they said.

"Though his act was unintentional, he has been sensitised as he was supposed to act sensibly in such a situation. He has been sent to district lines and an inquiry will be conducted by public grievances cell," a senior police officer.

The officer said that in recent past, incidents of attacks by stray dogs have come to notice in the area.

Last month, two young boys were saved by an old woman when they were attacked by a stray dog, they said.

The woman was also felicitated by the district DCP for her courage and noble act, they said.

