New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi has acquitted Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjit Singh GK, and other accused in a 12-year-old case linked with the allegations of organising a protest outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

An FIR was registered in 2013 at the police station Tughlak Road for alleged offences of Unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders

The court gave them the benefit of the doubt and acquitted all the accused persons.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal on Tuesday acquitted Manjeet Singh GK, (then HeadShiromani Akali Dal Badal, Delhi Shiromani Gurudwara Management Committee, Manjinder Singh Sirsa (then General Secretary, DSGMC), Onkar Singh Thapar, (then Member), DSGMC, Kuldeep Singh Bhogal, Mandeep Kaur Bakshi, Avtar Singh Hit (Member), Harjeet Singh, (then Vice GM DSGMC), Harmeet Singh Kalka, (then Joint Secretary), Tejinder Pal Singh Goldi (then Member) and Baljeet Kaur Khalsa.

"Accordingly, this court hereby accords the benefit of doubt to the accused persons for the offences u/s 147/188 IPC and Section 427 read with 147, 149 IPC and holds the accused persons not guilty of commission of said offences," ACJM Neha Mittal ordered on September 23.

It was alleged by the prosecution that on 02.05.2013 at around 11:30 AM, while ASI Suresh Kumar was on duty in front of the office of the All India Congress Committee at 24 Akbar Road, the accused persons, along with 500-600 other supporters, came towards 24 Akbar Road.

The prosecution said that they were stopped at the first barricade erected near Kothi No.26, Akbar Road. They were holding placards in their hands and raising loud slogans, "hang Sajjan Kumar, Congress haye-haye, Sonia Gandhi haye-haye".

Police tried to convince them and told them that holding a dharna at this place is prohibited under 144 Cr.P.C. Despite the warning, accused Manjeet Singh, GK Pradhan, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, along with their aforementioned companions and supporters, after demolishing the first barricade, proceeded to the other barricade in front of Kothi No. 24, Akbar Road, and continued their activities while shouting slogans and demonstrating loudly.

It was further stated that due to a scuffle with the protesters, the glass of the government bus stationed at the spot also got broken. On the basis of the said statement, the present FIR was registered under sections 147, 149, 188, and 427 IPC. (ANI)

