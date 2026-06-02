India News | Delhi Court Allows NEET-UG Paper Leak Accused Yash Yadav's Plea for Books to Prepare for Exam

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday allowed the application of NEET UG paper leak accused Yash Yadav, seeking permission to have books to study for the NEET UG re-examination, which is scheduled to be held on June 21.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav and Dhananjay Lokhande till June 15.

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Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta allowed the application of Yash Yadav to have books in judicial custody.

Advocate Ambika appeared for Yash Yadav through video conferencing and submitted that he requires books for preparation of the NEET UG Exam scheduled on June 21.

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She also submitted that he had also appeared in the NEET UG Exam on May 3.

During the hearing, the court asked the counsel whether she had confirmed that he would be allowed by the NTA to appear in the exam, as he is an accused in this case. Has he been issued the admission card?

On May 20, the Rouse Avenue court remanded 5 accsued in judicial custody after CBI interrogation in the NEET UG Paper leak case.

Investigation officer Deputy SP Pawan Kumar Kaushik moved applications seeking extension of judicial custody. Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh appeared for the CBI.

Advocate A P Singh appeared for Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal. Advocate Vikram appeared for Dhanajay Lokhande.

It was submitted that an FIR has been registered on May 12, 2026, on the complaint filed by a government official under sections of BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act, and offences of using unfair means in the exam, etc.

It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, the larger chain was created with other Accused persons

It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal, to Vikas, to Dinesh Bival.

Mangilal received the leaked NEET UG Paper from Yash Yadav for a deal of Rs. 10 lakh. During interrogation, Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal said that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during the coaching in Sikar.

It is also alleged that Mangi Lal further sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs 12 lakh.

In this case, the CBI has also arrested Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Prahalad Kulkarni, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Dr. Manoj Shirure and Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah. All these accused persons are in judicial custody after CBI interrogation. (ANI)

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