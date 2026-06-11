India News | Delhi Court Calls ATR on Complaint Seeking FIR Against Dhruv Rathee

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Saket District Court has called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a criminal complaint against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

A complaint has been filed seeking registration of an FIR against him. It is alleged that Rathee uploaded and published a derogatory video about Lord Shri Ram and Sita.

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The complainant Amita Sachdeva has filed a complaint alleging video contains insults to Sanatan Dharma, distortion of Hindu scriptures, spreading of anti-Hindu sentiment, and incitement of religious disharmony, all of which are grave offences that requireurgent attention.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Niharika Kumar Sharma directed the SHO of Cyber Crime Police Station, Saket, to file an ATR.

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The court ordered on June 9 that SHO, concerned, is directed to file an action taken report stating whether any complaint has been made or received by the complainant in the police station.

The court has also asked if any complaint has been filed, and whether any action has been taken on the same. Any cognizable offence has been made out against the accused person, and whether any action has been taken by the police. If yes, whether any FIR has been registered and the status of the investigation.

The matter has been listed for the filing of the report on September 10, 2026.

Amita Sachdeva filed a complaint through advocate Makarand D Adkar and others.

The complainant has alleged that on or about 21.03.2026, she came to know about the highly derogatory and defamatory video uploaded and published by Dhruv Rathee on his popular YouTube channel.

It is further alleged that the video systematically distorts Hindu Shastras, mocks the sanctity of Sanatan Dharma, and promotes communal disharmony by linking dietary practices to caste divisions and political narratives. This public video, viewed by millions, brought the offensive content to the Complainant's attention for the first time.

The complainant has referred to a video alleging that he deliberately made highly offensive, false, and malicious statements insulting the divine character of Bhagwan Shri Ram, Seeta Mata, Bhagwan Shri Krishna and other revered Hindu icons by claiming that they consumed non-vegetarian food (including deer meat) and alcohol, while citing selective or distorted references from Hindu scriptures like Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The complainant, Sachdeva, who is an advocate by profession, has stated that the video has been used to deliberately insult revered Hindu scriptures and practices, malign the fabric of Hindu unity, and promote hostility toward Sanatan Dharma and its followers.

"His deliberate and provocative statements are not only offensive and without justification but are a blatant abuse of his influence to incite hatred, communal disharmony, and distress among the Hindu community," Sachdeva alleged. (ANI)

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