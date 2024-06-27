New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Delhi's Saket Court on Thursday called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) while hearing a plea filed by industrialist Bina Modi's Personal Security Officer (PSO) against her younger son Samir Modi. The PSO has sought direction for registration of a non-cognizable report (NCR) and an investigation into allegations made by him against Samir Modi.

It is submitted that PSO Surender Prasad Ram has served the CRPF for 20 years and NSG for two years. Now he is serving as PSO for Bina Modi.

Also Read | Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme to Provide Free Treatment to All Citizens Aged Above 70 Years, Says President Droupadi Murmu.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema issued a direction to the Delhi police to file an ATR. The matter has been listed on July 12 for a hearing.

PSO Surender Prasad Ram has moved an application seeking investigation by the police authorities in respect of the alleged offences committed by Samir Modi, punishable under Sections 323/352/506 of the Indian Penal Code, and for registration of a non-cognizable report (NCR) against him.

Also Read | Union Budget Will See Many 'Historic Steps' Towards Making India Third Largest Economy in World, Says President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, along with advocate Ronak Singh, appeared for the applicant.

Senior advocate Pahwa argued that the police authorities have not taken action on the two complaints of 31.05.2024 and June 4, 2024, filed by the complainant with Police Station Sarita Vihar.

It was also argued that, however, the police have lodged an FIR on the complaint filed by Samir Modi with respect to the alleged incident that took place on May 30, 2024, in the office where a meeting was going on and the PSO Ram was posted at the gate of the meeting room. He was just doing his duty.

During the hearing, CCTV footage was also played in the courtroom, showing the alleged incident. In the footage, Samir Modi and PSO Ram are seen.

It is alleged in the application that on May 30, 2024, the complainant was posted as the PSO to Bina Modi at the office of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. (GPIL), situated at Omaxe Square, Jasola District Centre, Jasola, New Delhi.

On May 30, 2024, a meeting was going on in the "Cavanders" meeting room located on the 4th floor of GPIL's Office, the plea stated.

It is stated that after reaching the GPIL's Office around 12:00 PM, Samir Modi allegedly tried to enter the meeting room while the meeting was going on, and the door of the meeting room was closed.

The plea said that the complainant (PSO) respectfully stepped between Samir Modi and the doors to the Meeting Room. He then requested that Samir Modi allow him to seek permission from inside the meeting room for his entry, the plea added.

The Complainant made the request on his own accord since the doors of the Meeting Room were closed. It is alleged that after hearing such a request from the complainant, Samir Modi became enraged, verbally abused the complainant, grabbed the complainant's collar and physically assaulted the complainant repeatedly.

The complainant was allegedly also abused, intimidated and threatened with dire consequences if he did not allow him to enter the meeting room, the plea stated.

All this while, the Complainant remained calm and simply kept repeating his request to allow him to get permission since a meeting was already going on.

This is clearly evident from the CCTV footage, which fortunately records the alleged incident, the counsel argued.

It is alleged that the Complainant, being an ordinary citizen, has suffered physical and mental harm due to the actions of Samir Modi and remains in fear for his own well-being.

The PSO had filed the complaint with Sarita Vihar for registration of NCR but no action was taken by the police.

An FIR has already been filed by on the basis of complaint lodged by Samir Modi against the PSO for allegedly assaulting him on May 30, 2024. After the incident, Modi had to be hospitalised as his index finger was grievously injured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)