New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday convicted Ariz Khan, who was arrested in February 2018 in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav convicted Ariz Khan under Section 186, Section 333, Section 353, Section 302, Section 307 and Section 174 A IPC and provision of arms act.

The court said that Khan and others had intentionally murdered Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, an encounter expert, and caused hurt to Head Constable Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh.

Khan is allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. He was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a decade of allegedly being on the run.

According to Delhi Police, Khan was at the spot during the Batla encounter but managed to escape. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)