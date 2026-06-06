India News | Delhi Court Convicts Bihar BJP MLA Raju Singh for Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): A Rouse Avenue court on Saturday convicted Bihar's Sahibganj BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and the Arms Act. The court ordered him to be taken into custody. His wife and the other two have been acquitted of all charges.

This case pertains to the death of Archana Gupta due to celebratory fire in a party on New Year's Eve on December 31, 2018. An FIR was registered at Fatehpur Beri Police Station on January 1, 2019.

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Special Judge (MP-MLA) Vishal Gogne convicted Raju Kumar Singh for the offence of culpable Homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 Part 2 and 30 Arms Act.

The court has acquitted his wife, Renu Singh, Rana Rajesh Singh, and Ramendra Singh of all charges.

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The court will hear arguments on the sentence on June 9.

A detailed order of judgement is yet to be uploaded by the court.

On October 30, 2023, charges were framed against the defendant by the court after the discharge application was rejected by the court.

The court had said that there is prima facie material on record to frame a charge against accused Raju Singh for the offence under Section 304 (Part II) IPC and under Section 30 of the Arms Act, against accused Ramendra Singh and Rana Rajesh Singh for the offence under Section 201/34 IPC and against accused Renu Singh for the offence under Section 201 IPC.

It was alleged that on the night of December 31, 2018, the complainant Vikas Gupta alongwith his wife Archana Gupta and daughter, had gone for a New Year's Party to Rose Farm, Ambedker Colony, Mandi Village, New Delhi, which belongs to his friend Sanjeev Singh, who was known to him for the past 25 years.

He had further stated that at about 12 O'clock, his wife hugged him and went back to the DJ dance floor to continue with her dancing. He further stated that at that point in time, he had seen security driver Hari Singh and Raju Singh, brother of his friend Sanjeev Singh, firing in the air with their respective weapons.

He had further stated that, about 5 minutes later, firing was again done by Raju Singh, and thereafter, he suddenly noticed that his wife had fallen down and he accordingly rushed towards her. She was found to be unconscious and had blood on her face.

Thereafter, he alongwith the help of other guests, had taken her to the hospital.

Police came to know that on the occasion of the New Year Party, an injured person was shot, and they also found that the blood lying at the spot had also been cleaned.

On January 1, 2019, initially and FIR under Section 307, 201, 34 IPC and 27 Arms Act was registered, and the matter was taken up for investigation.

During the course of investigation, two .22 calibre used cartridges were seized from the spot, and some live and used cartridges were recovered from the house of Raju Singh and one rifle, a .315 calibre, some used and live cartridges and other material were recovered from the house of Hari Singh, who has expired.

During the course of the investigation, it came on record that two persons firing at the New Year Party were accused Raju Singh, who was then an Ex MLA from Bihar and his driver Hari Singh. Both had fled from the spot and were apprehended on January 2, 2019, from Fazil Nagar, Uttar Pradesh and from the possession of accused Raju Singh, one pistol with .22 calibre and some live cartridges were recovered.

The Car in which both accused were found travelling was also seized. Thereafter, on January 3, 2019, information was received at the Police Station that the injured Archana Gupta had expired during the course of treatment.

Accordingly, Section 307 IPC was replaced by Section 302 IPC. The postmortem of the deceased was conducted at the AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi, and the doctor opined that death was a result of head injury due to the firearm. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)