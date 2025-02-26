New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari court has convicted a father-son-duo in a case of kidnapping, rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl in 2019.

An FIR was registered by Delhi Police in February 2019. After the murder and rape the body of the deceased was dumped in a park.

The deceased was raped, strangulated and her forehead was hit by a brick. Both accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage of camera near the house. Both accused were seen riding a scooter and holding a plastic bag.

Special judge (POCSO) Babita Puniya held both accused as guilty and convicted them.

The court said that the circumstantial evidence is complete and consistent with the only conclusion that accused persons in furtherance of their common intention committed gruesome murder of the deceased victim.

The court has held guilty son and convicted for the offence punishable under section 6 POCSO Act, sections 363 (Kidnapping of a minor), 366 ( Kidnapping for illicit sexual relation) 376- AB (raping a woman age below 12 years) IPC and section 302 (Murder) /34 IPC.

His father has been held guilty and convicted for the offence punishable under section 302/34 IPC.

The court said, "This court is of the view that the circumstances and the evidence adduced by the prosecution form a complete chain leading to the inevitable conclusion that it was accused son and no one else who kidnapped the deceased victim to fulfill his lust and committed penetrative sexual assault upon her and that accused son and his father were responsible for the brutal murder of the deceased victim."

"This court, therefore, is of the view that the prosecution has successfully established its case beyond any reasonable doubt against accused son under sections 363/366/376-AB IPC, section 302/34 IPC and section 6 POCSO Act and against accused father under section 302/34 IPC," the court said in the judgement of February 24, 2025.

As per prosecution, the FIR was registered on the complaint filed by the father of deceased on February 9, 2019.

Her body was found next day morning in a park. Her hands and legs were tied with a plastic rope. There were ligature marks around her neck. She was taken to the hospital and declared brought dead by the doctors.

The cause of death was sexual assault and hit by a blunt object on the forehead, as per post mortem report. (ANI)

