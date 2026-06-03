India News | Delhi Court Convicts Gazetted Officer Appointed Using Forged Experience Certificate

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court has recently convicted a gazetted officer who got appointed in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) by using fake experience certificates in 2001.

After a period of 16 years, a complaint was filed against him in the year 2016 by the concerned Director in the Ministry.

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Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Mayank Goel convicted Gourav Malik for the offence of cheating, using forged documents as genuine and destruction of evidence.

While convicting Malik, the court said, "The documentary evidence on record and other circumstantial evidence directly show or connect that the accused Gourav Malik used the forged experience certificate and secured a government job."

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The court held that the prosecution successfully proved the charges for offences punishable under section 420, 471 and 201 IPC and failed to prove charges under section 468 IPC beyond a reasonable doubt against the accused Gourav Malik.

"Accordingly, accused Gourav Malik is hereby convicted for the offences punishable under section 420, 471 and 201 IPC and acquitted for the offences punishable under Section 468 IPC," ACJM Goel said in the judgement of May 29.

On July 6, 2016, JP Singh, Director, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Directorate General of Training (DGT), submitted a complaint against Gourav Malik for securing the job of Training Officer through UPSC on the basis of fake, forged and fabricated Experience Certificates.

It was alleged in the complaint that Gourav Malik was appointed as Training Officer (Business Services) (Group 'B' Gazetted) under the vocational training programme for women of DGE&T on the basis of fake experience certificates through the appointment order of January 17, 2001, on the recommendation of UPSC through a letter of January 3, 2000.

It was alleged that the essential qualifications for appointment as training officer (Business Services) were a Master's Degree in Business Administration or Business Management or Business studies from a recognised University or Institute or equivalent, and two years of relevant experience in the industry or training in the field after acquiring the above qualification, including experience in the area of Training of Trainers.

It was also alleged that the accused had submitted an experience certificate, dated June 12, 1996, from Krishna Engineering Co. (KEC), Bhopal, certifying that "Sh. Gaurav Malik is employed with this organisation as Sales Manager and has more than 3 years of Managing Experience from March 10, 1993."

He had also submitted one more forged certificate, dated June 30, 1999, from the same certifying that he had been working with the said firm as Sales Manager since March 10, 1993 till that time.

It was further alleged that the Preliminary Inquiry Officer, after departmental preliminary inquiry, has submitted that an act of forgery has been committed as the experience certificate could not be verified, which requires investigation by an appropriate agency, and therefore it was decided that the case should be referred to CBI before taking any further action in this matter.

After registration of the case and completing the investigation, a chargesheet was filed by the Investigation Officer (IO) for the offences punishable under section 420, 471, 467 & 468 of IPC r/w 201 IPC on the part of Gourav Malik, the Training Officer, Directorate General of Training (DGT), (Women Training) Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE). (ANI)

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