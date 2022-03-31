New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): A Delhi Court declined a pre-arrest bail to Ajay Singh, Promoter and Managing Director Spicejet in an alleged cheating case registered against him.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vineeta Goyal on Wednesday passed the order which reads, considering the gravity of the offence and the aforementioned ratiocination held, this Court does not find sufficient ground to grant the relief sought in the application filed by the accused applicant and same is accordingly, dismissed.

Court noted that the grant of anticipatory bail at the stage of investigation may frustrate the investigating agency in interrogating the accused and in collecting useful information and also the materials which might have been concealed.

"Success in such interrogation would elude if the accused knows that he is protected by the order of the Court," reads the order.

Earlier on March 9, the same court had granted interim protection to the accused in the matter.

The court order came during the hearing of an anticipatory bail plea filed by Ajay Singh after a Non Bailable Warrant was issued against him.

According to the Delhi Police, the present case was registered at Hauz Khas Police Station with the directions of the court under section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), on the complaint of Preeti Nanda, wife of Sanjiv Nanda wherein it was alleged by her that Singh defrauded her.

The complaint alleged that there was a share-purchase agreement between him and the accused and she paid Rs 10 lakh for 10 lakh shares of SpiceJet. These shares, however, were not transferred leading to the filing of the police complaint against Singh.

The complainant submitted that it was subsequently found that the delivery instruction slip was invalid and outdated.

Delhi Police while opposing the anticipatory bail plea stated that Investigation revealed that there are four other cases that have also been registered against Ajay Singh which shows his conduct.

Delhi police also earlier said, the investigation is at a very crucial stage and still very much pending in this case as the accused/ applicant can manage the witnesses in the case and can also tamper with the evidence. (ANI)

