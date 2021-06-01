New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) A Delhi court has refused to grant pre-arrest bail to a man in connection with an alleged dowry death case, noting that the allegations against him are "prima facie serious in nature".

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Singh said it was not a fit case for grant of anticipatory bail as the investigating officer has placed documents to suggest that the victim was subjected to cruelty by husband and in-laws.

“Prima facie, the allegations against the accused are serious in nature and as such I am of the considered opinion that it is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail,” the judge said in an order passed on May 31.

The judge also considered the reply of the investigating officer of the case, who stated that parents of the deceased have recordings and diary entries written by her explaining that she was subjected to cruelty by her husband and in-laws.

During the hearing, the counsel of the accused claimed that he was being framed in the case but the prosecutor said there was a demand for dowry and circumstances compelled her to commit suicide.

According to the Delhi Police, the deceased women got married with Abhishek Kumar in 2019 but after the marriage, her husband and in-laws allegedly tortured her for dowry, following which she committed suicide on May 4, 2021.

A case was registered Tigri Police stattion in Sangam Vihar against the accused the next day under Section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecutor apprised the court about the relationship between the couple and said they were slated to get married in 2018 but the groom-side demanded dowry, pursuant to which they cancelled the wedding.

Later, they got married in Arya Samaj Mandir in 2019, and the deceased's husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law allegedly started demanding the dowry again and used to beat her severely, the prosecutor said.

The counsel of the accused claimed in the court that his client, in 2019, found out that his wife was suffering from depression and bipolar disorder, following which she was taken to various hospitals in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for treatment.

