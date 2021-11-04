New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): A Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of impersonating a politician and making phone calls to the office-bearers of the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences seeking favours in an exam he himself was to appear.

Special Judge Monika Saroha granted bail to Arvind Kumar Morya asking him to furnish bail bond and personal bond for a sum of Rs. 10,000 with two sureties of like amount.

The Court directed the accused to join the investigation whenever required and not to influence any witness.

Delhi Police has alleged that Saroha impersonated a politician and made calls to the office-bearers of the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences seeking favours.

Umesh Kumar Burnwal, counsel for the accused, has argued that the accused is innocent and has been falsely implicated and therefore must be enlarged on bail.

"After having seen the entire record, this appears to be a fit case for grant of bail. The accused is aged 28 years. There is no previous criminal involvement of the accused," the Court said.

The Court also noted that according to Investigation Officer, the probe is complete, the charge sheet has been forwarded to the prosecution branch and no recovery is to be made from the accused. (ANI)

