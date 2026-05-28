India News | Delhi Court Grants Bail to Robbery Accused After 14 Months in Custody

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Saket District Court has granted bail to an accused after 14 months' custody in a case of late-night road robbery, noting the period of custody and the charges yet to be framed.

The prosecution has made an application for further investigation. The court said there is a likelihood of delay in framing the charge.

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This case involves an FIR filed in February 2025 regarding the alleged robbery of a gold chain and a mobile phone near the Defence Colony Flyover. The incident occurred on the night of February 22-23, 2025, after a car driven by Rishabh Mishra suffered a tyre burst.

After the tyre burst, the driver lost control, and the car hit a group of boys. It is alleged that these boys then assaulted the driver and robbed him of his gold chain and mobile phone while his friend was trying to call for help.

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The accused has been in judicial custody since March 1, 2025. Although the investigation is complete and the charge sheet has been filed, the charges are yet to be framed.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Mohammad Ehtesham said, "Considering the fact that the matter was fixed for arguments on charge for the last several dates and now the application has been moved on behalf of the prosecution for further investigation shows that there is a likelihood of further delay in the investigation/arguments on charge."

The court observed that the accused has been in JC since 01.03.2025, and no purpose would be served by keeping the accused incarcerated for a substantial period, owing to the incomplete investigation.

"Thus, in view of the above and considering the period of JC already spent by the accused in the present case, the application of the applicant is allowed and accused Danish alias Matka is admitted to bail, subject to his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs.50,000 with one surety in the like amount," ASJ Ehtesham ordered on May 26.

The present FIR has been registered at the behest of the complainant, namely Rishab Mishra, on 23.02.2025.

Arguing for bail, advocate Govind Sharma submitted that Danish has been in judicial custody for over 14 months since his arrest on March 1, 2025. He further contended that while the incident allegedly occurred at 3:45 am on February 23, the FIR was not registered until 9:48 pm that night.

Sharma argued that the lack of an explanation for this 18-hour delay raises serious doubts about the prosecution's version of events.

It was further stated that the prosecution moved an application under Section 193(6) BNSS for seeking further investigation when the matter was fixed for arguments on framing of charge, which clearly reflects that the prosecution's case is not complete and there are serious deficiencies in the investigation conducted so far.

On the other hand, the investigation officer (IO) filed a reply opposing the bail plea by stating that the investigation of the case is still going on and efforts are being made to trace another co-accused, Raja Ansari.

IO alleged that the accused had robbed the gold chain and mobile of the victim, and he may destroy the evidence and may influence the witness. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) opposed the bail plea, saying that the allegations against the accused are serious in nature. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)