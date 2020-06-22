New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to Kapil Nagar, who was arrested in connection with a case related to the alleged suicide of a doctor in the national capital. AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal is also an accused in the case.

Special Judge (PC Act) Sanjay Bansal, while passing the order, said that without expressing any opinion of the merits, this court is inclined to grant interim bail to the applicant.

"Kapil Nagar be released on interim bail for a period of 30 days on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount," the court held.

It also imposed several conditions on the bail including that the applicant shall not try to contact or influence any witnesses, not tamper with the evidence, join the investigation as and when called upon to do so, inform his mobile number to the investigation officer and keep it active.

Advocate Ravi Drall, representing Nagar, submitted that the applicant has remained in 42 days custody till date and contended that nothing substantial has come out against the applicant.

Drall submitted that the father of the applicant has tested positive of COVID-19 and his wife is also showing symptoms and his family needs his support. He also informed that the applicant had recently undergone treatment and needs further consultation and treatment.

Advocate Ravinder Singh, represented the complainant, and additional public prosecutor Manish Rawat strongly opposed the bail application submitting that investigation is still ongoing.

They pointed out that one witness has been influenced and that there is a possibility of other witnesses being also influenced, they submitted. Investigation Officer Kamal Kishore also informed the court that the father of the applicant is an official of Delhi Police and the department is taking full care of him.

The bail plea of Prakash Jarwal is also pending before the Delhi High Court. Earlier, a Delhi trial court had rejected his bail plea.

The deceased doctor's son, in his complaint to the police, had said that his father supplied water tankers to the DJB and was upset because of monetary loss as both the accused had demanded money from the victim, failing which his payment was stopped. The AAP MLA from Deoli, however, has denied the charges. (ANI)

