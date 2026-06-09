India News | Delhi Court Grants Interim Protection to Sapna Chaudhry, Restrains Husband from Contacting Her Ahead of Film Premiere

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): A Delhi court has granted interim protection to actress and singer Sapna Chaudhry in proceedings initiated under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, restraining her husband from approaching, contacting, or visiting her residence, workplace, or the venue of her film premiere until the next date of hearing.

The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate (Mahila Court) Dwarka Courts, after hearing Advocate Preeti Singh, appearing for Chaudhry. The court also directed the concerned Protection Officer and the local SHO to ensure compliance with the directions and provide assistance to the petitioner, if required.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Destiny Tuesday Lottery Result of June 9, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

According to the order, Advocate Preeti Singh submitted that Chaudhry is the legally wedded wife of the respondent and had been compelled to leave the shared household due to his conduct. It was stated that she is presently residing at her parental home in Najafgarh, New Delhi.

The court noted that an affidavit had been filed by the petitioner regarding her marriage and that supporting documents would be placed on record on the next date of hearing. Finding sufficient material on record at this stage, the court directed the issuance of summons to the respondent and notice to the Protection Officer for filing of the Domestic Incident Report (DIR).

Also Read | Jalgaon Road Accident: 6 Killed, 1 Injured As Speeding Car Collides With Motorcycle in Maharashtra.

Seeking urgent interim relief, Advocate Singh pressed for an ex parte protection order, citing alleged incidents of domestic violence and an apprehension of repetition of such acts. She informed the court that Chaudhry, who works as an actress, was scheduled to attend the premiere of her film "Momacu" on June 10, 2026, and feared that the respondent might create a hindrance by threatening or assaulting her or by creating a public scene that could harm her reputation and disrupt her professional commitments.

Counsel argued that no prejudice would be caused to the respondent if a temporary protection order was granted, whereas denial of relief could cause grave injustice to the petitioner and adversely affect her personal safety and professional obligations.

The court perused the material placed on record, including the petitioner's affidavit, photographs stated to prima facie reflect injuries on her body, and a pen drive containing audio recordings in support of the allegations.

Taking note of the material and the submissions made on behalf of the petitioner, the court restrained the respondent from approaching the petitioner in any manner till the next date of hearing. The respondent has also been restrained from contacting her, visiting her residence or place of work--whether temporary or permanent--including the venue of the film premiere, and from committing any act of domestic violence.

The court further directed that copies of the order be sent to the Protection Officer and the local SHO for compliance. The Protection Officer has been asked to serve a copy of the order upon the respondent, while the SHO has been directed to provide necessary assistance and protection to the petitioner, if needed. The matter has been listed for further proceedings on July 25, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)