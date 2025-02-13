New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday granted protection to Aam Aadmi Party MLA-elect Amanatullah Khan from any coercive action till February 24. The court has asked Khan to join the investigation.

An FIR was registered against Amanatullah Khan alleging that he obstructed a Delhi police crime branch team that had gone in the area to arrest Shavej Khan, who was declared Proclaimed Offender (PO) and allegedly wanted in a 2018 FIR registered at police station Jamia Nagar.

AAP MLA had moved for anticipatory bail before the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court in the new FIR. Special judge Jitendra Singh passed the order while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of the AAP leader. While passing the order, the court asked the police to interrogate under the CCTV camera.

During the hearing the court pulled up the Delhi police, asking them to clarify that Shavej Khan was a PO on the date of incident that took place on February 10 in Jamia Nagar area.

The court also rejected the police's prayer to restrain Amanatullah Khan to enter in the area. The court issued a notice to Delhi Police and sought response on the anticipatory bail of the AAP MLA. Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj along with Kaustubh Khanna, counsel for the AAP MLA submitted that the MLA received a notice to join the investigation yesterday evening (February 12) from the police today (February 13), alleging that the notice was issued after filing of the anticipatory bail plea.

He submitted that it is alleged that the applicant Amanatullah Khan forcibly took away the PO Shavej Khan who is allegedly wanted in an FIR.

A 6 member team of crime branch team had reached in the area to arrest Shavej, counsel submitted. The counsel also submitted that the person whom police went to arrest he is not a Proclaimed Offender, as the person was bailed out by the court in July 2018.

It was submitted that Shavej was granted anticipatory bail in 30 July 2018. He was granted protection from coercive action.

He had joined the investigation on July 19, 2018 and a charge sheet was filed on July 20, 2018 and he was not charge sheeted, according to the counsel. It was further submitted that Shavej was acquitted in a case of an attempt of murder case.

"He underwent 4 days of imprisonment in a case of 2017 in which he was declared proclaimed offender case," the counsel submitted. He was declared proclaimed offender on April 4, 2018 in the case registered in 2018. He joined investigation, thereafter he was granted anticipatory bail on July 30, 2018.

The court called the Investigation Officer for clarification regarding the submissions made by the counsel for AAP MLA. The counsel had submitted that Shavej Khan was granted anticipatory bail on July 30, 2018. The court has also sought clarification from the IO of the case in which Shavej is allegedly wanted.

While calling the IO, the court also said that Shavej Khan joined the investigation on July 19, 2018. Next day a charge sheet was filed. His anticipatory bail was confirmed on July 30, 2018. The court said this situation should be cleared.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastava along with APP Manish Rawat appeared for Delhi police. SHO Jamia Nagar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, officers from Crime branch.

APP Shrivastav submitted that the charge sheet was prepared on July 10, 2018. Then it was sent to the senior officer. It was filed on July 20, 2018. The court said he might be a PO but he was granted anticipatory bail on July 30, 2018.

"If he was on anticipatory bail, then police go to arrest the same person then it is a discharge of duty?" the judge asked. If it was not discharge of public duty then how it was obstructed, he added.

The judge further asked, "Was there any supplementary charge sheet. He was shown as Proclaimed Offender, despite he was on anticipatory bail, the court remarked.

It was the duty of the IO to inform the court that Shavej was granted anticipatory bail, the court said.

The APP submitted that it might be a clerical mistake. Then the court said that it should then order a departmental inquiry. "The action of police of going there is questionable. When the same person was not a Proclaimed Offender," the court said.

The Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that police was confused, court was also confused. The co-accused also not fact of anticipatory bail to the court. "It was a mistake of facts which is a general exception. Shavej was accused in other cases."

"He was a proclaimed offender as per court record. If the police went there illegally, then the team would be prosecuted, the APP added.

"Is there any CCTV Footage?" the court asked, while the prosecutor submitted that there was a power failure. "So did any police person made the video with mobile?" the court asked.

The police party was beaten up there, who could made the video?" APP submitted

The court asked the SHO Jamia Nagar that you have all the records, you should have informed the Investigation Officer.

He replied that the team was from the crime branch. The earlier IO had been transferred. It is not done, the court said. The court said that it want to know what exactly happened? The Investigation officer showed a video on mobile to the court. The court asked the APP to check the record, call the investigation officer Jai Bhagwan. Then the clarity will come.

The court said, " You can't enter into a premises on the basis of presumed fact, which were not correct." The court asked the APP to talk to the Investigation Officer, check the record and appear on February 24. (ANI)

