New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Saturday reserved its order for January 23 on the bail application of Disha Ravi, who was sent on Friday to judicial custody for three days in relation with the 'toolkit' case.

Disha Ravi told the court through her advocate Siddhartha Aggarwal that she has no connection with Sikhs For Justice or Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF)

"My history has nothing to do with Khalistan. My connection is not with Sikhs For Justice or Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), " she told the court through her lawyer.

Delhi Police told the Patiala House Court during the hearing that Disha Ravi "has a connection with pro-Khalistani outfits" and opposed her bail plea.

Delhi Police counsel said Poetic Justice Foundation "is carrying the agenda of protests globally in a planned manner". ASG SV Raju appeared for police before the Delhi court.

Disha Ravi was sent to judicial custody for three days yesterday. She was taken into custody on February 13 from Bengaluru in connection with the 'toolkit' case as part of the police probe into violence on January 26 in the national capital during the tractor march called by farmers protesting against three new farm laws. (ANI)

