New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Thursday sent Zoya Khan, the wife of gangster Hashim Baba, to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the murder case of gym owner Nadir Shah.

This decision comes after the Delhi Police sought her custody to uncover a broader conspiracy and determine her involvement in the crime.

She was presented before the court by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after the end of a three-day remand. Zoya Khan was previously arrested on February 19 in a drug-trafficking case, where she was found with 270 grams of heroin worth around Rs 1 crore.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Anuj Kumar Singh allowed the Delhi Police plea to send the accused to judicial custody for 14 days.

On the last date, while seeking remand, the Delhi Police asserted that uncovering the broader conspiracy and determining Zoya Khan's involvement in the crime is imperative. They have yet to apprehend another suspect, Saddam Ans Salman, who is also implicated in the killing.

The police further informed the court that they needed to recover the weapons used in the crime. It has been revealed that all the accused communicated using app-based encrypted calls.

During the hearing, Zoya Khan's lawyer contended that her name was not mentioned in any of the arrested accused's disclosures. He also pointed out that Zoya had cooperated with the investigation on two occasions when summoned by the investigative agency.

Zoya Khan stated, "My only crime is that I am the wife of Hashim Baba. I am not involved in any of the previous cases against him."

In September last year, Nadir Shah was shot dead outside a gym in South Delhi's Greater Kailash in what is believed to be a fallout of a gang war. The shooter fired 11 bullets at Nadir Shah, hitting him with 8 of them. The victim succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital. (ANI)

