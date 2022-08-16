New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI)A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Mohsin Ahmad, an alleged ISIS operative arrested earlier this month from the Batla House area for his alleged involvement in the collection of funds for the terrorist outfit, to judicial custody.

Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma sent Mohsin Ahmed, who was arrested on August 6, was sent to judicial custody for 30 days after he was produced before the court on expiry of his NIA custody by the probe agency, which said his further interrogation was not required.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Three Youths Killed After Being Hit by Train on Independence Day.

The NIA had earlier told the court that the accused was involved in collecting funds from sympathisers in India as well as abroad and sending it to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency.

The case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS was registered suo-moto by the NIA on June 25 this year.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi's 76th Independence Day Videos From Red Fort Top YouTube's Trending Page.

"Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad," NIA had said. PTI UK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)