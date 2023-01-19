New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday summoned AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak and councilor Vikash Goel on a criminal complaint filed by BJP councilor Ravinder Kumar for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of corruption.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand said there was prima facie enough evidence to proceed against the accused persons on the complaint that alleged that they "published defamatory statements which have lowered Kumar's moral and intellectual character in the eyes of public".

The judge took cognisance of the complaint field by Kumar and directed the AAP leaders to appear before the court on January 23.

The accused had allegedly held a press conference and attributed corruption in November 2020 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi upon BJP councilors.

The court noted that even though Kumar was not specifically named in the statements made by the accused persons "as the averments have been made pertaining to an identifiable and specific class of persons i.e. BJP Councilors, complainant is very well covered within the ambit of section 199 Cr.P.C. as the person aggrieved by the offence as he is himself a councilor of the BJP".

