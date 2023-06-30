New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) A court here on Friday summoned BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and two others on a criminal complaint for allegedly defaming former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Manjit Singh GK.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Sirsa and the other accused, Harmeet Singh Kalka and Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, to appear before the court on July 17.

"All three accused persons, namely, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Harmeet Singh Kalka and Jagdeep Singh Kahlon are ordered to be summoned," the judge said.

The three are former office bearers of the DSGMC, advocate Naginder Benipal, who represented Manjit Singh GK, said.

It has been alleged that the accused persons have been spreading defamatory, false and frivolous information against the complainant through social media, print media and electronic media, by falsely claiming that while serving as DSGMC president, Manjit Singh GK handed over the Guru Harkrishan Public School to one Avtar Singh Hit, chairman of the Sukho Khalsa Primary Education Society.

