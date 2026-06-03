India News | Delhi Court to Deliver Verdict in Murder Case of IB Official Ankit Sharma

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court is set to deliver its verdict on Thursday in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the North East Delhi riots in February 2020. Sharma's body was later recovered from a drain. Former MCD councillor Tahir Hussain and 10 others are among the accused in the case.

An FIR was lodged at the Dayal Pur police station on a complaint filed by the father of Ankit Sharma.

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Delhi police had charge sheeted former MCD councillor Tahir Hussain, Haseen alias Mullaji alias Salman, Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoib Alam Alias Bobby and Muntajim alias Musa.

On March 23, 2023, the Karkardooma Court framed charges against Mohd. Tahir Hussain, Haseen alias Mullaji alias Salman, Nazim, Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoib Alam alias Bobby, and Muntajim alias Musa for the offences of 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) IPC read with Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with lethal weapon), 153A (promoting enmity between communities based on religion), 302 (murder) IPC.

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The court had also framed additional charges under section 147, 148, 302, 365 (kidnapping) IPC, read with 120B and 149 (Unlawful assembly) IPC and 188 IPC.

The court had also framed additional charges against the accused, except Muntajim alias Musa, for an offence punishable under section 153A IPC, read with 120B and 149 IPC.

The court had framed additional charges under the Arms Act against the accused Haseen alias Salman and Nazim under section 25 of the Arms Act.

Accused Tahir Hussain is also found liable to be tried for an offence punishable under section 505 (Provocative Statement) IPC.

He was also found liable to be tried for an offence punishable under Section 109 (abetment), 114 (abetment to commit an offence while provoking) IPC, read with Sections 147, 148, 149, 153-A & 302 IPC.

Accused Muntajim alias Musa was also found liable to be tried for an offence punishable under section 174-A (Proclaimed offender) IPC.

This case was registered on February 26, 2020, on the Complaint given by Ravinder Kumar, the father of the deceased Ankit Sharma. In his complaint, he alleged that the demonstration had been going on by the Anti-CAA and Pro-CAA protesters for 2-3 days at Chand Bagh Pulia, Main Karawal Nagar Road, in which the incidents of stone pelting, brick batting, arson, firing and sabotage had taken place from both sides.

He also alleged that Mohd. Tahir, the then Municipal Councillor, had his office at Main Karawal Nagar Road, near Chand Bagh Pulia, and he had gathered a lot of goons in his office. The mob had pelted stones, petrol bombs and shots were fired from the rooftop of the building/ office of Tahir Hussain, and he had created an atmosphere of fear among the public.

Complainant further alleged that on February 25, 2020, his son Ankit Sharma, who was posted in the Intelligence Bureau, had come back from his office and had gone out of the house to bring some household goods at about 05:00 PM.

It was further alleged that when his son did not return after a long time, he started searching for his son at nearby places, hospitals, etc., but he could not find his son. After waiting overnight, he had lodged a missing report on February 26, 2020, at 11.41 AM of his son Ankit Sharma at PS Dayalpur.

Then the complainant came to know from the local boys that a boy had been thrown into the Khajuri Khas nala from the Masjid of Chand Bagh pulia after he was killed. The body of Ankit Sharma was recovered from Khajuri Khas Nala near Chand Bagh Pulia. Clothes of Ankit Sharma were missing except underwear.

The deceased Ankit Sharma had sustained sharp injuries on his head, face, chest, back and his waist. His face and other parts of his body had been burned by acid to conceal his identity. Police and the complainant, along with the maternal uncle of the deceased, took the body of the deceased to GTB hospital, where he was declared dead. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)