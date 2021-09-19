New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Delhi reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and no fatality was reported due to the disease in the period.

There are 387 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Also Read | Charanjit Singh Channi to Be Next Punjab Chief Minister.

The total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,38,497, of which 14,13,025 have recovered while 25,085 people succumbed to the viral infection.

The fatality rate in the city is 1.74 per cent.

Also Read | Bengaluru: 2 Held for Attacking a Man for Going with a Woman of Their Community on His Bike.

The daily positivity rate in the city is at 0.04 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate is at 5.34 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 63,302 COVID tests were conducted in the city taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 2,69,53,206.

According to the official data, there are 103 containment zones in Delhi.

As many as 1,59,66,480 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far. Out of this, 1,11,76,974 beneficiaries have received a single dose of the COVID vaccine while 47,89,506 people have received both shots. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)