New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Delhi government on Saturday announced new guidelines for weddings, restaurants and cinemas and imposed restrictions on people coming in from Maharashtra, in view of the alarming surge of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued guidelines that make it mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival.

If found without report, mandatory quarantine of 14 days, as per Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Govt of NCT of Delhi.

The restrictions come into effect immediately and will remain in place until further orders.

According to guidelines throughout the NCT of Delhi, all schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc. will remain closed.

Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

However, students of classes IX to XII may be called to school only for providing academic guidance and support to the students for mid-term exams/pre-board exams/annual exams/board examinations, practical exams/project works, internal assessment after following the prescribed SOP for COVID safety issued by Directorate of Education, GNCTD and with the consent of parents.

All social / political / sports/ entertainment / academic / cultural /religious / festival related and other gatherings and congregations are prohibited.

All swimming pools, except being used for training of sport persons for participation in National and International events, will remain shut.

The following activities shall be permitted with restrictions as specified below:-No permission is required from any authority for undertaking the following permitted activities: Funeral/last rites related gatherings are allowed upto 20 persons.

Marriage-related gatherings are allowed upto 50 persons. Restaurants and Bars are allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

Transportation by Delhi Metro: 50 per cent of capacity of metro coach. Transportation by buses: Intra-State (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as Cluster) shall be permitted with the condition that not more than 50 per cent of bus capacity shall be allowed at one time inside the bus. In the case of buses, boarding shall be allowed only from the rear door while de-boarding shall be allowed only from the front door.

Stadia for organizing sports events shall be allowed without spectators. Cinemas/theaters/multiplexes will be permitted to open with upto 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

All Government offices of NCT of Delhi / Autonomous bodies / PSUs / Corporations /Local Bodies shall function with officers of the leyel of Grade-I /equivalent and above to the extent of 100 per cent strength. The remaining staff will attend upto 50 per cent as per requirement to be assessed by HOD concerned (remaining 50 pre cent of the staff will work from home). All HODs shall issue consequential orders in respect of their concerned department in this regard.

However, Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and emergency Services, District Administration, Pay & Account Office, Electricity, Water and Sanitation, Disaster Management and related services, NIC, NCC and Municipal services, and all other essential services shall function without any restrictions and delivery of public services shall be ensured and necessary staff will be deployed for such purpose.

Private offices/ organizations are advised to stagger the office timings and also stagger the presence and quantum of staff with an objective to reduce the number of employees attending office at the same time. They are further advised to follow the practice of work from home, as far as possible.

A negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey) shall be compulsory for all such persons who are arriving from Maharashtra to NCT of Delhi by Air. The passengers who are found without a negative report will have to remain quarantine for 14 days. All Constitutional and Government functionaries and their staff members are exempted from these instructions, if they are asymptomatic.

All other activities will be permitted, except those which are specifically prohibited /restricted. However, in Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including those for Cross-land border trade under Treaties with neighboring countries. No separate permission/approval / e-permit will be required for such movements.

In the containment zones, all measures shall be taken strictly as prescribed by MoHFW, Gol as well as H&FW Department, GNCTD, in letter & spirit by all authorities concerned.

The guidelines for effective control of COVID-19 as issued by MHA, Gol vide Order No. 40-3/2020-DM-l(A) dated 23.03.2021 which has already been circulated vide DDMA Order No. 363 dated 27.03.2021 shall remain continued.

The permitted/restricted activities shall be allowed subject to strict compliance of SoPs issued by Gol and GNCTD from time to time. (ANI)

