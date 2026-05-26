India News | Delhi: Crime Branch Busts Illegal Adulterated Spice Manufacturing Unit in Khari Baoli; One Arrested

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted an illegal adulterated spice manufacturing unit operating in the area of Khari Baoli, Old Delhi and arrested one accused involved in the preparation and supply of fake and adulterated spices in the Delhi NCR region.

According to the officials, the accused arrested has been identified as Kamaljeet, aged 31.

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A case has been registered under FIR under section 274/275/318(4)/3(5) BNS at Police Station Crime Branch, Delhi.

On May 23, 2026, acting upon specific secret information, a team of AEKC, Crime Branch, comprised of SI Yuzvendra, SI Arvind, SI Praveen, SI Rajbir, ASI Rajiv Kumar, HC Lalit, HC Mohit, HC Ravinder, HC Deepak, HC Nitin and Ct Nishant, under the supervision of Insp. Amit Solanki and overall supervision of ACP Pankaj Arora conducted a raid at Khari Baoli, Delhi, where an illegal spice grinding/manufacturing unit was found operating.

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During inspection, a huge quantity of adulterated spices, artificial colours and raw materials used in the preparation of fake spices were recovered from the premises, as per the officials.

The accused disclosed that he used to prepare fake and adulterated turmeric powder, red chilli powder, yellow chilli powder, coriander powder, amchoor powder and garam masala by mixing low-grade substances, artificial colours, rice fragments, chilli stalks and other adulterants and used to supply the same in Delhi/NCR for wrongful profit.

Officials of the Department of Food & Safety, GNCTD, also reached the spot during the raid and collected samples of spices for laboratory examination and further legal action under Food Safety laws.

The recoveries from the site included a large quantity of adulterated chilli powder, turmeric powder and yellow chilli powder, along with artificial food colours suspected to be non-edible.

Police also seized rice fragments, chilli stalks, coriander stems and other adulterants, as well as raw materials used for the preparation of fake spices and spice grinding machinery used in the manufacturing process, the officials said.

The total seized material weighed approximately 801.88 KG. The entire seizure proceedings were photographed and videographed through the E-Sakshya App as per legal provisions.

The accused has been arrested in the case, and a two-day Police Custody Remand (PC Remand) has been obtained from the Court for further investigation.

Efforts are being made to identify the supply chain, buyers and other associates involved in the adulterated spice racket operating in Delhi/NCR, the officials further stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)