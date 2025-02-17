New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The second day of the Unity Utsav 2025, a celebration of sportsmanship and cultural diversity, concluded on Sunday with high-energy competitions and remarkable performances, according to an official release.

The Unity Utsav, organized by Assam Rifles in collaboration with the North East Association for Social Welfare (NEASW) is a five-day event.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 17: Michael Jordan, Ed Sheeran, K. Chandrashekar Rao and Paris Hilton - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on February 17.

The event has been witnessing participation from over 1,000 athletes representing the eight Northeastern states.

Held across multiple venues in Delhi, today's competitions saw intense matches and enthusiastic support from spectators.

Also Read | Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Legislative Party Meeting To Be Held on February 19; Oath-Taking Ceremony on February 20.

Volleyball at Raj Rif Centre showcased thrilling rallies and outstanding teamwork, while badminton at Harbaksh Stadium featured fast-paced matches with exceptional skill on display.

The basketball at Harbaksh Stadium kept the crowd engaged with competitive matches and strategic gameplay, while the football matches at Raj Rif Centre and Harbaksh Stadium were fiercely contested, reflecting the dedication and sportsmanship of the players.

Athletics events at Raj Rif Centre brought out the best in speed, endurance, and determination.

The day ended on a high note, setting the stage for more action-packed events in the coming days.

As Unity Utsav 2025 progresses, participants and audiences can look forward to more exhilarating sports events along with a cultural evening on 20th Feb at Manekshaw Center in Delhi Cantt celebrating the vibrant traditions, music, and dance of Northeast India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)