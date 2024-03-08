New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday clarified that it has not issued eviction notices to slum dwellers of Sector 12 R K Puram.

"Allegations have been made today in the media by certain public representatives that Delhi Development Authority has issued notice to jhuggi jhopri dwellers of Sector 12 R K Puram to vacate their houses within 7 days as they were living illegally. These allegations are false and not borne by facts. DDA has not issued any notice to dwellers of Sector 12 R K Puram," as per a Delhi Development Authority press release.

As regards the issue of alleged targeting JJ dwellers with the specific intent of uprooting them, it is to be seen that rehabilitation and relocation of Jhuggi Jhopri dwellers of Delhi is administered by Delhi Slum & Jhuggi Jhopri Rehabilitation & Relocation Policy 2015 of DUSIB (GNCTD). Claims made on the contrary are only aimed at misleading people.

"Within the overarching framework of this statutory policy of Delhi Government, DDA has been entrusted with rehabilitation and relocation of eligible Jhuggi Dwellers of DUSIB-identified JJ clusters falling on DDA & Central Government land," as per the release.

Currently DDA has undertaken 3 In Situ Slum Rehabilitation projects at Kalkaji extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony wherein more than 35,000 persons are being rehabilitated. In these projects, the flats are provided with all modern amenities along with adequate social & physical infrastructure.

"Wherever In situ slum rehabilitation is not feasible, in terms of the Delhi Govt's ibid Policy, JJ Dwellers are relocated by DDA. Therefore the question of 'tageting' or 'demolishing' or 'eviction' as being alleged, does not arise and the assertions to this effect are patently false. Any such exercise undertaken, as and when and if at all, is done as per the policy of Delhi Government," the release stated.

Regarding issue of demolition at Majnu Ka Tila, which has been raised in the media, the area comes under Yamuna flood plains. National Green Tribunal in its order dated October 17, 2019 in OA NO. 622/2019 has directed that flood plains of river cannot be allowed to be occupied because such an occupation may damage the ecology of the river.

In an order dated January 29, 2024, NGT has imposed a fine of Rs 25000 on DDA for non-compliance giving 4-weeks' time to file action taken report, failing which VC DDA had been directed to appear personally. However, any eviction exercise at the location has been postponed. (ANI)

