New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has booked a deputy division warden for allegedly harassing a civil defence volunteer who alleged that he used to seek sexual favours from her, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the 23-year-old woman came to Laxmi Nagar police station on Sunday along with members of an NGO to file a complaint.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: JeM Terrorist, One Police Personnel Killed and Five Injured in Encounter in Kulgam.

In her complaint, she has stated that she works as a volunteer on the post of HFP in Delhi Civil Defence since December last year and presently deployed at the SDM office, Laxmi Nagar.

She has alleged that deputy division warden Sheikh Khan harasses her seeking sexual favours in lieu of some benefits whenever he finds her alone, they said.

Also Read | Omicron is Not Just Common Cold, Don’t Take it Lightly, Says Dr VK Paul.

She further alleged that he also threatened her to get her removed from the job if she disclosed it to anyone, police said.

Khan used to pass indecent comments on the victim, she claimed.

On December 31, Khan allegedly asked her for sexual favours and when the complainant resisted, he abused and threatened her, a senior police officer said, citing the complaint.

She did not make any police complaint then as her colleagues suggested her to put the matter before the SDM first. When she went to SDM office, she saw Khan's friends standing at the gate of the office which scared her, the officer said.

A case under sections 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)