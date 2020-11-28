New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The national capital detected 4,998 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day from a record 69,051 tests as the positivity rate on Saturday dropped to 7.24 per cent, the lowest since October 23.

Eighty-nine more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 8,998.

The last time Delhi recorded such a low positivity rate was on October 23 (6.98 per cent). It was 8.51 per cent on Friday, 8.65 per cent on Thursday and 8.49 per cent on Wednesday.

A record number of 69,051 tests, including 33,147 RT-PCR ones -- the highest till date -- and 35,904 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day for the detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department on Saturday.

As many as 64,455 tests were conducted on Thursday.

The city had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11. As many as 131 COVID-related deaths were recorded on November 18, the highest till date.

According to the bulletin, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,61,742 on Saturday, of which 5,16,166 have recovered. The tally of active cases in Delhi was 36,578 down from 38,181 on Friday. PTI GVS

