New Delhi, November 14: Several devotees offered prayers at temples here on the occasion of Diwali on Saturday morning. Devotees were seen at Sai Baba Mandir, Lodhi Road with masks, and practicing social distancing. Also Read | Bulandshahr: Police Celebrate Diwali With Girl Whose Video in Distress Over Arrest of Father Went Viral.

"No Prasad is being served or offered at the Mandir. Devotees are following guidelines regarding the pandemic. Thermal screening and sanitization are being followed at the entry gate of the temple," said the Head Priest at the Sai Baba Mandir. Also Read | DRDO Successfully Test-Fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile System.

"There is a dip in the number devotees due to coronavirus pandemic this time. I hope that the pandemic will end soon," he added. Many people also visited Jhandewalan Mandir and were seen lighting 'diyas' and doing 'Aartis'.

