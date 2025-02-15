New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The discoms in Delhi have claimed stable supply without any outages following allegations by outgoing Chief Minister Atishi that power cuts were reported from various parts of the city after AAP's defeat in Assembly polls.

The power demand is stable, no power cut or load shedding has been reported, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said in a statement on Saturday.

The discom, a joint venture between Tata Power Ltd and the Delhi government, distributes electricity in north Delhi and northwest Delhi and serves a populace of around nine million, it said.

"Since the start of February, as per the State Load Dispatch Centre data, Delhi's power demand continues to remain stable in the range of 4200-4500 MW. In our area of operations, the demand is ranging between 1200-1600 MW," said the discom.

"Our distribution network has been strategically planned to meet the expected peak demand of 2,600 MW for summer 2025. To ensure reliability, long-term Power Purchase Agreements and banking arrangements are in place, securing power supply of up to 2,742 MW," it said.

The discom has a dedicated 24x7 Quick Response Team to handle any breakdowns or emergencies efficiently, it said.

The BSES discoms said on Friday that they are ensuring "reliable, seamless" supply in their areas.

Atishi had alleged that several parts of the city were experiencing power cuts after AAP's defeat. She hit out at the BJP, saying it would "turn the city into Uttar Pradesh" with hours-long outages.

The BJP accused Atishi of "spreading lies" to "mislead" the people after her party was ousted from power in Delhi.

Delhi BJP president in a letter to Lt Governor VK Saxena said it should be ensured that Atishi, while in office as the acting chief minister, does not issue "misleading" statements.

The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) are committed to ensure "reliable and quality power supply" to over 50 lakh consumers and two crore residents across south, west, east, and central Delhi, BSES said in its statement.

