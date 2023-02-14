New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A doctor here on Monday alleged that a few police personnel "manhandled" him following an argument with the staff of a parking lot.

Delhi Police, however, denied the charge and accused the doctor of "misbehaving" with police personnel.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is "sad" that people have to face such things in the national capital.

In a video shared on Twitter, the doctor, Manish Jangra, claimed he was "manhandled" by a few police personnel following an "argument" with the staff of a parking lot here on Sunday night.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) India condemned the alleged incident and demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter.

"The reported violence and mistreatment of doctors by @DelhiPolice is unacceptable and must be condemned. Our medical professionals deserve much better. Immediate impartial investigation is necessary and issue must be dealt (with) strictly @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi," FORDA said in a tweet.

Denying the allegations levelled by Jangra, a senior police officer said it was the doctor who misbehaved with police personnel.

He said the doctor was at a 'dhaba' when he got into a fight with the parking lot staff over the fee.

A PCR call was received regarding the matter and police reached the spot. Police personnel tried to pacify the doctor, but he was getting aggressive. Thereafter, the doctor and the parking in-charge were brought to the police station to settle the matter, the officer said.

"The doctor also misbehaved with police personnel," he added.

"Police personnel did not assault the doctor, but we will look into his allegations as well. Complaints have been received from both the doctor as well as the parking staff, and we are looking into the matter," the officer said.

Legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry, he said.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Kejriwal said, "Sad that people have to face such incidents in capital city of India. @LtGovDelhi".

