New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday tabled the Outcome Budget 2021-22 in the assembly highlighting achievements of top performing departments like education, transport, health and finance, while asserting that no other government in the country has the "guts" to come up with such a status report.

The fifth outcome budget detailing achievements of various departments, mapping budget outlays to 1,036 output and outcome indicators, is aimed at fulfilling the Arvind Kejriwal government's accountability to the people, Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio, said.

The output indicators reflect expenditure of budget outlay on creating infrastructure while outcome indicators measure benefits accrued to the people in real terms, he said.

The report showed that 72 per cent indicators of the education department were on track while 28 per cent were off track.

The departments with higher on track indicators were health (74 per cent), women and child development (80 per cent), transport (74 per cent), power (83 per cent) and public works (71 per cent), the outcome budget report stated.

Those with lower on track indicators included urban development (45 per cent), Delhi Jal Board (62 per cent), SC/ST/OBC welfare (44 per cent) and social welfare (55 per cent).

"Except the Delhi government, no other government in the country has the guts to present its outcome budget. The Kejriwal government does not get stuck between files and rhetorics, it fulfills all its promises," Sisodia said while presenting the status report.

Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased by 50 per cent in the last six years while the per capita income is more than triple the national average, he said.

Listing achievement of different departments, Sisodia said that more than three crore women availed the facility of free travel in public transport buses in Delhi in 2021-22. The free bus ride scheme for women was launched by the AAP government in 2019.

In the last budget, the Kejriwal dispensation proposed building new classrooms in schools, and has developed 13,181 new rooms in Delhi government schools till December 2021. The enrollment in Delhi government schools has increased from 15 lakh to 18 lakh students, he said.

During 2021-22, 20 schools of specialised excellence (SoSE) were started and these cover domains of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), humanities, performing and visual arts and high-end 21st century skills with about 2300 students, the deputy chief minister said.

The AAP government has now added 11 new SoSEs to this list. This year applications for these schools have crossed 48,000, he said.

The Delhi Board School Education (DBSE) has affiliated 30 schools and next year 2,312 students will appear for exams under the Board. The Deshbhakti curriculum introduced in government schools will also cover private schools from the coming academic session, Sisodia said.

Under the 'Desh ke Mentor' programme, 50,000 mentors have volunteered to guide over one lakh students, while 80 acres of land has been notified at Hirankudna for the Delhi Sports University that will start training 250 budding sportspersons soon, he said.

Sisodia said according to a survey conducted directly with 2,500 patients who visited Mohalla Clinics, 90 per cent said they were satisfied with the services at the clinics.

The overall satisfaction level was 77 per cent in the patients surveyed at Delhi government hospitals, he added.

The number of hospital beds have been increased from 10,055 in 2019-20 to 13,844 beds till December 2021, Sisodia said.

According to a survey conducted directly with 2,200 patients who visited Delhi government hospitals, 77 per cent patients have reported satisfaction with services, he said.

On Covid vaccination, Sisodia said the entire population of Delhi has received the first dose while 90 per cent have received the second dose.

In the transport sector, Delhi has become the first Union Territory to cross 10 per cent share of electric vehicles in new vehicle registrations by February 2022, he said.

The outcome budget is an annual exercise of the Kejriwal government that seeks to ensure complete transparency and accountability in public spending.

Funds allocated for basic infrastructure and capital expenditure for a scheme or project are considered output indicators. Outcome indicators refer to the benefits that people get from specific schemes.

