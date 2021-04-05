New Delhi (India), April 5 (ANI): Eight teachers of four Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools have tested positive for COVID-19, informed the area mayor on Monday.

"Eight teachers of four schools that fall under MCD, have tested positive for the coronavirus," Jai Prakash, Mayor North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said.

Delhi reported 3,548 new COVID-19 cases and 15 related deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the latest figures released by the health department of Delhi, the city's positivity rate stands at 5.54 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent. Total samples tested were 64,003 in the last 24 hours.

The infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 6,79,962 and a total of 11,096 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far. There are 14,589 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory.

As many 6,54,277 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far with 2,963 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

