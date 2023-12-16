New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): An elderly woman's body was found wrapped in plastic inside a bed box on Friday after her family reported that a foul smell was emanating from the ground-floor bedroom at their residence, police said.

The deceased Asha Devi (60) went missing from Delhi's Nand Nagri on December 10. On December 13, her son Mahavir Singh (33) filed a missing complaint at the Nand Nagri police station.

Also Read | 'Menstruation Isn't Choice; It's Biological Reality': BRS Leader K Kavitha Joins Issue With Smriti Irani.

In the missing report, Singh claimed that on December 10, the deceased had come to Nand Nagri to collect rent from her tenants, following which she went missing.

On Friday, Asha Devi's family members reported a foul smell coming from the ground floor of their residence in Delhi's Harsh Vihar. When they opened the bed box in their ground-floor bedroom, they found Asha Devi's body inside the bed box, wrapped in plastic.

Also Read | Indian Railways Will Play a Vital Role in India's Growth Journey, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Forensic Science Laboratory Team and the Crime Team have inspected the scene of the incident, police said, adding that the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition or putrefaction and was shifted to the GTB Mortuary for postmortem examination.

A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered.

Further investigation is in progress. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)