New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Twenty-eight-year-old Rani cooks food in the open braving the sweltering heat while her family guards their belongings inside a tent erected haphazardly after they were evacuated from their home because of the rising water levels in the Yamuna.

Her family is one of the many living in shanties near Shastri Park on the banks of the river, which breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Friday.

While the Delhi government has said that around 5,000 people living in low-lying areas close to the river were moved to tents erected near Commonwealth Games Village, Hathi Ghat and on Link Road, some of the families evacuated from near Shastri Park on Friday night claimed they are yet to get basic facilities like tents and food.

"We have no facility of food and shelter here. Last time when same situation happened, we got proper facilities. We have put up a tent as the kids were complaining about the heat. We demand from the authorities to give us basic shelter and food," Rani, a mother of three, said.

Sheeshpal (27), who works as a plumber, said the water level started rising around 2 pm on Friday and six hours later, some of the shanties were flooded.

"We left our home today (Saturday) morning," Sheeshpal said.

Another local resident Raju (30) said he lost his crop of chilly worth Rs 8,000 due to the rising water.

"I sell jaljeera (beverage) for a living and was not present at home when the water started rising. My wife called and informed me about it and I asked her to vacate the shanty. When I returned, I saw that my chilly crop was destroyed," Raju said.

Several locals in the area grow vegetables and fruits on the banks and claimed to have suffered huge financial losses as their standing crops have been damaged due to the rising water in Yamuna river.

"This happens every year, but we are helpless and cannot do anything since we do not have enough money to rent a house anywhere else," said Roop Kishor (45) who grows vegetables on the river bank.

According to forecast, the water level is likely to touch 206 metres around 6 pm on Saturday, remain stable till 7 pm and start decreasing thereafter.

Rakesh (55), who owns a nursery in the area, said he has packed his household items and is ready to shift.

"The water has entered my house, but a portion of my nursery is safe as of now. The water level has decreased a bit and we are hoping that the situation will improve soon," he said.

Meanwhile, East Delhi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amod Barthwal said around 5,000 of the 13,000 people living in low-lying areas close to the river have been moved to tents erected near Commonwealth Games Village, Hathi Ghat and on Link Road.

"The remaining people are safe and there seems to be no need to shift them to other places as the water level is likely to drop," he said.

The Delhi flood control room reported a discharge rate of around 17,000 cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage at 6 am. It was 1.49 lakh cusecs at 1 am on Saturday and 2.21 lakh cusecs at 3 pm on Thursday.

One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

