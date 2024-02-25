Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], February 25 (ANI): Citing prior commitments, BRS MLC K Kavitha Sunday requested the CBI to withdraw their notice issued to her under section 41A CrPC asking her to appear for questioning on February 26.

She has been asked to appear before the investigation team at the CBI headquarters on Monday in connection with a probe in the Delhi excise policy case.

In a letter written to CBI ahead of her appearance, the BRS leader said, "In the light of my pressing onerous engagements coupled with my commitment to the people of my State and taking into consideration the necessity of my presence in my State while the parliamentary elections are underway, your good-self may consider keeping such Notice in abeyance"

"I may request you to firstly revoke or withdraw the subject Notice as it appears to be sent by invoking Section 41A Cr.P.C. while not being aware or conscious of the earlier Notice sent under Section 160 Cr.P.C," the letter stated.

"I may also beseech your good-self to consider the entire matter with objective understanding and appreciation regarding my onerous engagements, duties and responsibilities towards the people of my State with whom I am scheduled to attend several one to one personal meetings in the next about 6 weeks or so spread over different districts in the State thereby rendering me practically incapable of appearing before you in person on February 26," the BRS MLC stated in her letter.

"However, should your good-self require me to answer any queries or questions or to seek any information from me, I shall be always available to appear before your good- self through any virtual mode, the details, particulars and timings whereof may be sent to me in advance," the letter said.

Expressing concern over the latest notice sent under a different section of Cr.P.C., she said, "I express my grave dismay and concern that your good-self has chosen to send me a Notice under Section 41A of Cr.P.C. when about one year and 3 months back on 2.12.2022, the then Investigating Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI ACB issued me a similar Notice under Section 160 CrPC".

"Since I have absolutely no role to play in any of the accusations, the CBI does not need my assistance any longer in the matter as the case is entirely sub-judice before the Court of law," She said.

She said in her letter that present Notice under Section 41A CrPC is in complete contrast to the earlier notice under Section 160 CrPC which was issued to me on 02.12.2022 and which already stands complied with.

Criticing the central probe agency, the BRS MLC said in her letter, "There is absolutely no logic, reason or background forthcoming as to how, why and under what circumstances have you now resorted to Section 41A CrPC".

"When the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court albeit in respect to the PMLA case arising out of the connected investigation, wherein a definite statement has been made by the Learned ASG that I may not be summoned until the hearing, the same would in essence and spirit apply to the present case as well," the letter stated. (ANI)

