New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation will probe TRS leader and KCR's daughter K Kavitha on December 11 at 11 am in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

This comes a day after Kavitha wrote to the probe agency seeking deferment of her summon, which was slated on Tuesday, to anytime between December 11 and 15 (except 13) because of her preoccupied schedule.

In a letter to the TRS MLC, the CBI said that it would visit her residence on December 11 and record her statement in connection with the case. It also sought confirmation of her availability at her residence on the said date and time.

"Please refer to your trail mail dated December 5, 2022, vide which you have informed your availability at your residence at Hyderabad on the 11th, 12th, 14th and 15th of December 2022, for your examination in connection with an investigation of RC0032022A0053 of CBI, ACB, Delhi. In this regard, it is informed that the CBI team will visit your residence at 11 am on December 11, 2022, for your examination and recording of your statement in connection with investigation of the aforesaid case. Kindly confirm your availability on the said date and time at your residential address in Hyderabad," the letter stated.

The CBI had earlier summoned her on December 6 in connection with the case. However, the TRS leader had sought the deferment of the same.

"I've been issued a CBI Notice under Section 160 of CrPC, seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities, that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on Dec 6th as per their request," Kavitha said.

This comes in response to a notice by the CBI dated December 2 in which it stated that certain facts have emerged during the course of the investigation which the MLA may be acquainted with and hence her examination on such facts is required in the "interest of investigation".

As per the notice, the CBI gave her two choices for the place of examination, Hyderabad or Delhi. The examination would be held at 11 am on December 6.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is one of the accused in the case. The new Excise Policy of the Delhi government was later scrapped soon after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the matter.

However, the charge sheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi's liquor scam did not name the deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia who was mentioned in the FIR in the connection with the scam.

The charge sheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief and Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally. (ANI)

