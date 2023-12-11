New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Monday granted permission to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh to appear before the Privilege Committee of Parliament to file his submissions in breach of privilege matters.

However, the court kept pending the cognizance of the Prosecution complaint (Charge sheet) of ED against him in the money laundering case as the application seeking protection of witness is pending before another court.

Special judge M K Nagpal allowed the application moved on behalf of Sanjay Singh after hearing submissions of his counsel.

The court directed the Jail Superintendent to take him to Parliament on any working day when the session is on to file his submissions before the Privilege committee.

The court also directed the Jail Superintendent that he would be taken to parliament if any notice required his personal appearance in the proceedings.

However, the court said that he would not be permitted to meet his colleagues, his supporters and media persons.

The court listed the hearing on the bail application of Sanjay Singh tomorrow at 2 pm. He is to be produced before the court.

Judicial custody is extended till December 21. Advocate Farrukh Khan and Prakash Priydarshi appeared for Sanjay Singh.

Advocate Farrukh Khan, counsel for Singh, submitted that he was directed by the committee to appear on October 5 but he was arrested on October 4, 2023.

He also submitted a reminder on November 17, 2023, through jail authorities.

It was also submitted that a short reply was filed in one proceeding and time was sought by him.

The counsel submitted that four different proceedings are going on there. Four replies have to be filed.

Sanjay Singh told the court that he is required to appear personally before the committee.

An application seeking direction to the jail authorities to allow him to appear in person before the privilege committee of the Rajya Sabha.

The counsel submitted that four matters related to breach of privilege are pending before the committee.

Advocate Khan submitted that recently a notice was served upon the accused through the jail authorities. A letter written to the accused, he added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 2, 2023, filed a charge sheet against Singh for the alleged offences of money laundering.

He was arrested on October 4, 2023. His bail application is pending before the court. (ANI)

