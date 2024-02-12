New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday granted a two-day interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia to attend his niece's wedding at Lucknow that is scheduled to take place on February 14.

Special judge M K Nagpal provided relief to Sisodia from February 13-15 to attend a marriage function and to perform Kanyadaan.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP's Political Affairs Committee To Discuss Party Candidates for LS Polls, Alliance With Congress.

The court granted interim bail in both CBI and ED cases. The court directed that he would be released on the evening of February 13 and directed to surrender on the evening of February 15.

He is directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs two lakh and one surety bond in the like amount.

Also Read | NEET 2024: Registration Begins, Gain Exam Pattern Insights Along with Mock Test Papers.

Meanwhile, the Court adjourned the hearing on the regular bail plea till February 17, 2024.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur argued for Manish Sisodia and said that during the marriage even the paternal uncle observes a fast. It would be okay if he is granted three days interim bail.

The court asked what if you were granted custody parole to attend marriage?

Senior advocate submitted that sending me to attend marriage along with security will spoil the atmosphere.

Although the CBI opposed the interim bail application. However, ED objected to the period of five days.

CBI's Counsel also said it will set a bad precedent if accused is granted bail to attend Marriage.

ED's counsel submitted that these days Bride and Groom take five days' for their marriages.

ED's special Counsel Zoheb Hossain submitted instructions that Sisodia may be granted interim bail for a day or at maximum two.

Can he go in custody or without custody, the court asked. Without custody, Hossain replied.

During the hearing, the court asked if she real niece. Yes, Counsel for Sisodia was submitted.

The court also noted that the CBI filed a reply without verification of marriage. CBI counsel said that they did not verify the factum of marriage as they are opposing the interim bail application.

CBI's Prosecutor Pankaj Gupta submitted that the accused is Highly influential, he only brought up the child, and it is not a ground for interim bail. There is apprehension of tampering with evidence.

The Court asked how many brothers are there?

Manish Sisodia who was present during the hearing told the court that one out of three brothers had died.

Senior counsel Mathur submitted that he can be released on the evening of February 13, and he can come back on February 15.

He submitted that I sought five days. It will be sufficient for three days. If you trust me.

Manish Sisodia is arrested and chargesheeted by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Excise policy case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)