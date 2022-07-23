New Delhi, July 23 (PTI) LG VK Saxena has directed the chief secretary to submit a report on the role of officers and civil servants in alleged "illegal" formulation, amendments and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, official sources said on Saturday.

Saxena has already recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses related to the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government.

The recommendation of CBI probe by the LG was based on a report of the Chief Secretary.

"Taking serious note of the gross violations and deliberate lapses in the formulation, amendment and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the LG has asked the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report about the role played by officers and civil servants in the entire matter," a source said.

The LG has sought a comprehensive report of activities, dealings and scrutiny of files and details of the role played by officers, the sources said.

