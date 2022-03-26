New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Delhi government Saturday said it will create one lakh "green" jobs in the next five years by starting "Smart Urban Farming" campaign, adding 25,000 e-autos and installing rooftop solar plants of a cumulative 2,500-megawatt capacity.

Green jobs are jobs that have a direct, positive impact on the environment traditionally involving renewable energy, electric transport, energy efficiency or nature conservation.

"Providing clean air and water for future generations is an integral part of the Delhi government's vision of 2047. Keeping this in mind, in the next five years, the Delhi government is going to launch several initiatives, which will create more than one lakh green jobs," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while presenting Delhi's budget for the financial year 2022-23.

He said that within 18 months of the launch of Delhi EV Policy-2020, the capital has emerged as the "EV Capital of India".

The share of EVs in the sale of new vehicles has increased from 1.2 per cent in 2019-20 to 10 per cent in February 2022, Sisodia said, adding Delhi has become the first state in India to cross the 10 per cent mark in EV sales, which is more than the share of electric vehicles in many developed countries like the UK, France and Singapore.

"With the increasing share of EVs, 20,000 new jobs will be created in the next five years in EV sales, repair and maintenance, operation and maintenance of EV charging stations," said Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio.

Besides, the Delhi government will launch more than 4200 e-autos with 33 per cent reservation for women drivers in the coming year.

"In concurrence with the Hon'ble Supreme Court, we will issue 5,000 e-auto permits every year for the next five years and this will create 25,000 new jobs," the deputy CM said.

He said the government will launch a new solar policy to achieve the target of taking the installed capacity of rooftop solar plants to 2,500 MW in the next five years, which should account for 10 per cent of Delhi's annual energy demand.

"With this, 40,000 jobs will be created for sales, construction workers, electricians, technicians and engineers in this sector," he said.

The government will also launch 'Smart Urban Farming' in association with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute-PUSA to increase the supply of nutritious organic food and provide employment opportunities to women at home.

"This will be the biggest initiative of its kind for any state in India. The Delhi government will organize workshops across the city and will make 'Smart Urban Farming' a mass movement by providing subsidized materials and trained gardeners especially for the women of Delhi. This will create 25,000 new jobs in Delhi in the next five years," Sisodia said.

The ambitious plan with an estimated outlay of Rs 750 crore to revive over 600 lakes and water bodies of Delhi will generate more than 6,000 green jobs for the 33 ongoing repair work and maintenance of these reservoirs.

