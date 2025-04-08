New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): In a shocking case of cybercrime, fraudsters have created a fake Facebook profile impersonating Joint Commissioner Madhur Verma of the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch. The scammers are targeting people in Verma's social circle by sending deceptive messages.

According to sources, the fake account claimed that a friend of the Joint Commissioner, serving in the CRPF, had been transferred and was urgently looking to sell his furniture and electronic appliances at low prices. Messages were sent to several of Verma's acquaintances, attempting to lure them into transferring money for the items.

Also Read | Poshan Pakhwada 2025 Themes: Ministry of Women and Child Development To Celebrate 7th Edition of Poshan Pakhwada From 8th to 22nd April, 2025.

Joint Commissioner Madhur Verma took to social media to warn the public about the scam, urging people to stay vigilant and avoid falling for such fraudulent messages. He clarified that the Facebook profile being used was fake and not operated by him.

This is the third fake profile created using his name. The previous two were reported and successfully taken down.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Joint Commissioner is expected to file a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit today for further investigation.

Earlier, on March 15, in another case of cybercrime, Delhi Police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly extorting money from a woman and threatening to circulate her private pictures on the internet.

The accused, identified as Madhav Singh, a resident of Pratap Nagar, Amritsar, was apprehended following a cybercrime investigation.

According to the police, the victim had filed a complaint at Cyber Police Station, North West District, alleging that she had befriended an individual on social media.

Over time, through frequent interactions, he gained access to her private pictures and later began blackmailing her, demanding Rs 5 lakh. He allegedly threatened to spread the images online if his demands were not met.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under sections 308(2) and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched.

The accused was found to be operating multiple Instagram accounts under false identities without sharing his contact number or personal details.

Police tracked his digital footprint using advanced cyber forensic techniques and eventually identified and apprehended him.

During interrogation, Singh confessed to the crime, admitting that he engaged in such activities for amusement.

Authorities had seized the mobile phone used in the offense.

The investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to identify any additional victims or accomplices involved in similar cyber offenses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)